Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNTW) Short Interest Down 89.4% in August

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kubient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBNTW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,481. Kubient has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Kubient Company Profile

kubient is an emerging technology company solving some of the biggest issues facing the rapidly growing video advertising industry. headquartered in new york city, kubient has created proprietary technology that helps both digital advertisers and publishers transact smarter and faster with the help of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

