Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNTW) Short Interest Down 89.4% in August

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Kubient Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KBNTW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,481. Kubient has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
Kubient Company Profile
