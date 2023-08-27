Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Short Interest Down 34.4% in August

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

LSEAW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 28,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,169. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Landsea Homes stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 382,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

About Landsea Homes

comfort. quality. service. these are the cornerstones upon which landsea builds your new home. our vision reaches beyond borders and beyond homebuilding because we understand that home is more than an address – it’s where you find comfort every day. landsea’s vision for home begins with a sustainable future, a mission pioneered by the company’s rich legacy as one of china’s leading developers and green builders.

Featured Stories

