LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) PT Lowered to $6.00

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance

LVTX opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

