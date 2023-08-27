LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the July 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX remained flat at $1.65 during trading on Friday. 11,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,306. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVTX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $530,000.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

