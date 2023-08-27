Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $785.81

Shares of The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 785.81 ($10.03) and traded as high as GBX 790.67 ($10.09). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 788 ($10.05), with a volume of 72,023 shares.

Law Debenture Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 785.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 805.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,142.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Law Debenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate secretarial services; corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.