Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:BWG remained flat at $8.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,489. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

