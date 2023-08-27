Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,171,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after buying an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 466,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,628,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

