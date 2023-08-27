Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
LIMAF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Linamar to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Linamar Stock Performance
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.
