LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LKQ by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after buying an additional 762,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,345,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

