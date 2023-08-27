Locus Chain Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $48.49 million and approximately $44,694.94 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

