Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $223.07. 1,805,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,588. The stock has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.24 and a 200 day moving average of $211.37.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.89.

Read Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.