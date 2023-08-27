Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $230.00 at TD Cowen

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $223.07 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 44,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,280,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

