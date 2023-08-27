Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,873 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.27% of Lumentum worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

Lumentum Trading Down 1.0 %

LITE traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. 1,243,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,763. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $89.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.