Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $465.08 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

