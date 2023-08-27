MAGIC Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002185 BTC on exchanges. MAGIC has a total market cap of $126.52 million and $15.92 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,748,009 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

