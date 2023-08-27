Maiar DEX (MEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,780.90

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $16.09 million and approximately $6,780.90 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018683 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,074.70 or 1.00059835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000415 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,278.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

