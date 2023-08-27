Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 million, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $16.42.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
