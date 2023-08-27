Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHHFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 million, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.