Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 million, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

