Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is First Long Island Investors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 3.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $402.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,634. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $379.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.39.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

