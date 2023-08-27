Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $5.22 on Friday, reaching $402.89. 2,154,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $379.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.39.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.