Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 21.4 %

MIGI opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

