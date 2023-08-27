Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.
View Our Latest Report on Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 21.4 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Infrastructure Group
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.