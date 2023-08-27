Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

MEDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.67.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $259.82 on Friday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $141.30 and a 12-month high of $269.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total transaction of $3,661,463.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,979 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,170. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

