Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in August

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Melco International Development Price Performance

Shares of Melco International Development stock remained flat at $0.88 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. Melco International Development has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

Melco International Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.