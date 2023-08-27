Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in August

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Melco International Development Price Performance
Shares of Melco International Development stock remained flat at $0.88 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. Melco International Development has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.42.
Melco International Development Company Profile
