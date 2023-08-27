MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,615.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,237.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,388.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,217.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

