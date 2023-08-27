Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $110.21. 4,839,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,320,879. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $279.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Get Our Latest Report on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.