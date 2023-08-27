Metahero Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $20.02 million and $152,500.53 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003271 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

