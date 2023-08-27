MetisDAO Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $12.14 or 0.00046507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $54.20 million and approximately $698,644.96 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 12.0070994 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $713,021.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

