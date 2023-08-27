Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$78.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.88.

MRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Metro alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Metro

Metro Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$69.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$72.73. Metro has a 52-week low of C$67.09 and a 52-week high of C$78.90.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. On average, analysts expect that Metro will post 4.6397885 EPS for the current year.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

About Metro

(Get Free Report

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.