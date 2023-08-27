Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $63.72 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,810 shares of company stock worth $12,025,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

