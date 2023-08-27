MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys 3,912,734 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912,734 shares during the quarter. Denison Mines makes up approximately 6.1% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $30,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,603,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Denison Mines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 322,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,349,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,281 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 782,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. 6,522,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 136.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

