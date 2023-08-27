MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARXU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARXU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MARXU. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,292,000.

Mars Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:MARXU remained flat at $10.63 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Mars Acquisition Profile

Mars Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

