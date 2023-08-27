MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes Position in Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocean Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Ocean Biomedical alerts:

Ocean Biomedical Price Performance

NASDAQ OCEAW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. 758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,127. Ocean Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Ocean Biomedical Profile

Ocean Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic products in oncology, fibrosis, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company is developing mono-specific and bi-specific humanized monoclonal antibodies (mAb) product candidates targeting Chi3l1 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma multiforme; and a small molecule product candidate targeting Chit1 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.