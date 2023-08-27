Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,002 shares of company stock worth $43,000,458. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $111.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

