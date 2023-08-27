Moonbeam Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $142.12 million and $1.44 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00027506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,081,847,700 coins and its circulating supply is 715,615,836 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

