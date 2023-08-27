Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 5.8% This Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $32.86 million and $1.29 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $4.33 or 0.00016562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,939,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,595,017 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

