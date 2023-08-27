Morgan Stanley Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $73.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ED. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average is $93.81. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $519,380,000,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after buying an additional 94,143 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

