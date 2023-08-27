Morgan Stanley Cuts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $43.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $470,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 329,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $19,222,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 788,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,442,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,700,000 after buying an additional 49,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

