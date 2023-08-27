Morgan Stanley Trims Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price to $59.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

XEL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.17.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,421,000 after purchasing an additional 312,791 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,829,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

