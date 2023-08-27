Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on August 30th

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS TMFC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.32. 32,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Motley Fool 100 Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Headinvest LLC owned about 0.05% of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.