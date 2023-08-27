Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on August 30th

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,717 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

