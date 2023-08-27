M&T Bank Corp Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $770.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $780.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $737.82. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 157.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,204,256. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

