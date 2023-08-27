M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

