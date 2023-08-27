M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

