M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ELS opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.99%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.