M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $189.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.00.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

