M&T Bank Corp Sells 146 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,876.78 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,997.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,873.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.