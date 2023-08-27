M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,397 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.