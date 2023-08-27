NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $1.19 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $52.92 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004569 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00039126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00027485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000805 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.19390159 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $36,553,761.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

