Nervos Network Hits Market Cap of $112.26 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $112.26 million and approximately $961,199.95 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,594,405,583 coins and its circulating supply is 41,977,665,157 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

