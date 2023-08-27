New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get New York Times alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on New York Times

New York Times Stock Up 0.3 %

NYT stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.02. New York Times has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $45.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in New York Times by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Times

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.