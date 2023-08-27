NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

